Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Thermaltake Control Software
Realizing the limitations of its monitoring software, Thermaltake’s control panel displays only the liquid temperature readings. The Sound Level meter beneath it really corresponds to fan speed, not any actual noise level.
Liquid temperature and fan speed are also logged to a graph, which inexplicably shows no time scale.
The Water2.0 Extreme’s default cooling profile is designed to maintain a range of 40° to 50° Celsius under full CPU load. Since CPU temperature can climb far more quickly than coolant temperature (which is actually what is being measures), overheating is still possible. Therefore, we recommend lowering the thresholds on highly-overclocked systems. Alternatively, the Extreme profile can be used to set the entire cooling system to maximum speed.
Finally, the Settings menu controls the application’s appearance, start-up options, and monitoring frequency.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.