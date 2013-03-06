Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Corsair Hydro Series H90
Unlike the recently-reviewed H100i, Corsair’s H90 uses a single oversized fan to boost cooling, albeit only in cases equipped to handle 140 mm-fans.
But the differences don’t end there. The H90 also uses an Asetek-supplied pump and bracket kit instead of the CoolIt components bundled with the H100i. This means that Corsair's H90 must rely on motherboard-based fan controls, rather than its own software, to provide the optimal balance of cool and quiet.
Not that there’s anything wrong with motherboard-based controls. After all, motherboards are able to read CPU and voltage regulator temperature directly, as opposed to extrapolating it from coolant and contact plate temperatures.
The H90’s mounting kit replaces the four-hole factory-installed bracket of AMD’s Socket AM2 to AM3+ motherboards, in addition to Intel’s LGA 1155, 1156, 1366, and 2011. While LGA 775 holes can still be found in the socket support plate, the top mounting bracket’s spacers only have 1155/1156 and 1366/2011 positions.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.