Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Corsair Hydro Series H90

Unlike the recently-reviewed H100i, Corsair’s H90 uses a single oversized fan to boost cooling, albeit only in cases equipped to handle 140 mm-fans.

But the differences don’t end there. The H90 also uses an Asetek-supplied pump and bracket kit instead of the CoolIt components bundled with the H100i. This means that Corsair's H90 must rely on motherboard-based fan controls, rather than its own software, to provide the optimal balance of cool and quiet.

Not that there’s anything wrong with motherboard-based controls. After all, motherboards are able to read CPU and voltage regulator temperature directly, as opposed to extrapolating it from coolant and contact plate temperatures.

The H90’s mounting kit replaces the four-hole factory-installed bracket of AMD’s Socket AM2 to AM3+ motherboards, in addition to Intel’s LGA 1155, 1156, 1366, and 2011. While LGA 775 holes can still be found in the socket support plate, the top mounting bracket’s spacers only have 1155/1156 and 1366/2011 positions.