Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

With big radiators and no vents, closed-loop coolers give us a taste of liquid-cooling’s benefits, sans the risk. While less punishing on the motherboard than big air, can any closed-loop liquid cooler beat Noctua's famed NH-D14 in thermal performance?

Corsair Hydro Series H90

Unlike the recently-reviewed H100i, Corsair’s H90 uses a single oversized fan to boost cooling, albeit only in cases equipped to handle 140 mm-fans.

But the differences don’t end there. The H90 also uses an Asetek-supplied pump and bracket kit instead of the CoolIt components bundled with the H100i. This means that Corsair's H90 must rely on motherboard-based fan controls, rather than its own software, to provide the optimal balance of cool and quiet.

Not that there’s anything wrong with motherboard-based controls. After all, motherboards are able to read CPU and voltage regulator temperature directly, as opposed to extrapolating it from coolant and contact plate temperatures.

The H90’s mounting kit replaces the four-hole factory-installed bracket of AMD’s Socket AM2 to AM3+ motherboards, in addition to Intel’s LGA 1155, 1156, 1366, and 2011. While LGA 775 holes can still be found in the socket support plate, the top mounting bracket’s spacers only have 1155/1156 and 1366/2011 positions.

69 Comments
  • dudewitbow 06 March 2013 11:07
    Would have liked more review sites to pick up testing swiftechs h220.
    Reply
  • amuffin 06 March 2013 11:09
    So the Water 2.0, Kraken, and H90 can only beat the NH-D14 by a few degrees....let's look at those joyful noise comparisons!
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html

    Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
    Reply
  • s3anister 06 March 2013 11:12
    amuffinSo the Water 2.0, Kraken, and H90 can only beat the NH-D14 by a few degrees....let's look at those joyful noise comparisons!http://www.tomshardware.com/review 34-13.htmlDoesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."The justification of buying a closed-loop water cooler (at least for me) was getting the weight of a massive air-cooler off my CPU and therefore removing the stress of that weight from the motherboard. Slightly better temps are just a bonus.
    Reply
  • acktionhank 06 March 2013 11:15
    amuffinSo the Water 2.0, Kraken, and H90 can only beat the NH-D14 by a few degrees....let's look at those joyful noise comparisons!http://www.tomshardware.com/review 34-13.htmlDoesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
    I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.

    If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
    Reply
  • acktionhank 06 March 2013 11:18
    s3anisterThe justification of buying a closed-loop water cooler (at least for me) was getting the weight of a massive air-cooler off my CPU and therefore removing the stress of that weight from the motherboard. Slightly better temps are just a bonus.
    I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
    Reply
  • echondo 06 March 2013 11:33
    Why did they include a dual fan CLC in the testing with other single fan CLC and an air cooler?

    Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.

    You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.

    I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
    Reply
  • s3anister 06 March 2013 11:35
    acktionhankI understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.That depends entirely on how airflow is within your case and as such temps vary widely between cases and setup. Believe me when I say that VRM temps are not an issue in my Define XL R2.
    Reply
  • Crashman 06 March 2013 11:47
    echondoWhy did they include a dual fan CLC in the testing with other single fan CLC and an air cooler?It's "run what you brung", these were the leftovers from the first test.
    Reply
  • hero1 06 March 2013 11:54
    Nice review. DH 14 sure does brawl with the best. My H80i came with such loud fans that I had to replace them with 2x Scythe GT 1850RPM which are much quieter and also made a nice drop in my load temps. However, I will be selling my H80i with it's stock fans since I am moving to complete custome water cooling build in a week or so. For those who want bang for buck, Noctua NH-D14 is the way to go.
    Reply
  • Luay 06 March 2013 12:15
    If the double-heatsink NH-D14's size is a problem, the NH-U12P is single heatsink, and is only one or two degrees hotter than its big brother.

    I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.
    Reply