Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Installing Corsair's H90
The H90’s mounting bracket must be attached from the bottom. Just slide it past the corresponding tabs on the pump body. Then, rotate the bracket so that its hooks align with the tabs on the pump body. A large, plastic, locking ring prevents the pieces from rotating any further, keeping everything in place.
Corsair suggests that the H90’s radiator be mounted with its fan on the back panel, acting as an intake. With two intake fans already located in front and no dust filtration in back, our case is designed to have an exhaust fan on the back panel. Therefore, we tested the H90 in both intake and exhaust orientations.
Installing the H90 as directed required us to remove our case’s stock fan. We re-mounted it on the top panel, to act as an exhaust.
The H90’s lower reservoir tank overlaps the top slot of most compatible cases, which in turn requires our graphics card to be mounted in the second slot. Luckily for Corsair, we recently switched from the Asus P9X79 WS to the P9X79, which leaves our case’s top slot empty.
Four LGA 2011–specific spring-loaded screws secure the H90’s cooling head. The unit’s fan and pump each plug into separate motherboard headers.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.