Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Installing Corsair's H90

The H90’s mounting bracket must be attached from the bottom. Just slide it past the corresponding tabs on the pump body. Then, rotate the bracket so that its hooks align with the tabs on the pump body. A large, plastic, locking ring prevents the pieces from rotating any further, keeping everything in place.

Corsair suggests that the H90’s radiator be mounted with its fan on the back panel, acting as an intake. With two intake fans already located in front and no dust filtration in back, our case is designed to have an exhaust fan on the back panel. Therefore, we tested the H90 in both intake and exhaust orientations.

Installing the H90 as directed required us to remove our case’s stock fan. We re-mounted it on the top panel, to act as an exhaust.

The H90’s lower reservoir tank overlaps the top slot of most compatible cases, which in turn requires our graphics card to be mounted in the second slot. Luckily for Corsair, we recently switched from the Asus P9X79 WS to the P9X79, which leaves our case’s top slot empty.

Four LGA 2011–specific spring-loaded screws secure the H90’s cooling head. The unit’s fan and pump each plug into separate motherboard headers.