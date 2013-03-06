Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Installing Enermax's ELC120
Like with Corsair's H90, we moved our case’s stock exhaust fan to the top panel in order to make room for the ELC120’s radiator and fans.
The easiest way we found to install the ELC120’s head was to first attach its bracket loosely, and then insert the cooler’s base between the grooves and twist to lock.
After twisting the cooler head to engage its installation bracket tabs, we tightened the spring-loaded screws. This particular sample gave us a little more spring pressure than the previously-tested ELC240, so we didn’t need to add spacers.
The radiator and fan assembly’s enormous 3.25” thickness eclipses the back of our motherboard, completely hiding two of its DIMM slots. Fortunately, this 120 mm-fan radiator is short enough to allow full access to the case’s top expansion card slot.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.