Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

NZXT Control Software

We downloaded the latest version of NZXT’s control software, only to find an empty box where “CPU Temperatures” would be displayed. While this is somewhat understandable, since platforms use different detection methods, it ultimately means that the software has to depend on coolant temperature to regulate fan speed.

On the plus side, the software does provide a handy graph of temperature over time.

The Kraken X40’s default fan profile is labeled Custom. The displayed curve can be manipulated to follow higher or lower set points.

Light controls alter the appearance of the NZXT logo on the Kraken X40’s pump.

The General Settings tab controls software functionality, including auto-start and notifications.