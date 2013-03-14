Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 25, Firefox 19, And IE10

Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera

As you may have heard, Safari for Windows is no longer with us. Thus, the top five are now the top four. Before Opera becomes yet another Webkit browser and we're down to the top three, let's quickly check the vitals of today's four contenders.

Windows 8 Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors

Chrome

Vendor:GoogleDebut:9/02/2008Layout Engine:WebKitJavaScript Engine:V8Current Version:25Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP Championships:Eight (Win7: 5 / Win8: 1 / Linux: 2)Download Google Chrome

Firefox

Vendor:MozillaDebut:11/09/2004Layout Engine:Gecko 2.0JavaScript Engine:IonMonkeyCurrent Version:19Supported Platforms:Android, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP Championships:Three (Windows 7)Download Mozilla Firefox

Internet Explorer

Vendor:MicrosoftDebut:8/16/1995Layout Engine:TridentJavaScript Engine:ChakraCurrent Version:10Supported Platforms:Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RTWBGP Championships:Two (Windows 7)Download Internet Explorer

Opera

Vendor:Opera SoftwareDebut:12/09/1996Layout Engine:PrestoJavaScript Engine:CarakanCurrent Version:12.14Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP Championships:Two (WinXP: 1 / Win7: 1)Download Opera

Let's take a quick look at the test setup and current benchmark suite before we get started.