Tom's Hardware's Summer Guide: 17 SSDs Rounded Up

Test Setup

In this roundup, we look at the 10 new SSDs discussed in the previous pages, but we also add some competing, important products for a more rounded comparison. Please note that we didn't have a Samsung SSD for this roundup, owing to the company preparing for its next product generation.

All drives are tested for performance, power consumption, and efficiency. We cycle our performance testing to stress the drives with varying workloads. The results of the last test run can be found in the charts marked as "used." In this case, you’re looking at the performance level with write amplification and wear leveling algorithms having kicked in.