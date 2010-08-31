Tom's Hardware's Summer Guide: 17 SSDs Rounded Up

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance

I/O performance results are most relevant for server and similar applications. Think of apps that trigger many small read or write operations, such as checking for viruses or P2P downloads. Heavy multitaskers should also look at these results. Western Digital and Toshiba flunk I/O-heavy workload tests. Indilinx drives perform well, but you’ll get the best results on SSDs with SandForce controllers.

The Web server test is different from the three other workloads in that it doesn’t require any write operation. Therefore, the results and ranking are different.

The workstation profile is most relevant for enthusiasts and heavy multitaskers.