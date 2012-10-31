Windows 8: Does AMD's Bulldozer Architecture Benefit?

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Remember when we saw Acrobat X demonstrate the best performance under Windows 8 and the Bulldozer-optimized Windows 7 setup? Well, this time around, the single-threaded iTunes and Lame workloads favor Windows 8 exclusively. In searching for an explanation, one possibility springs to mind. Previous versions of Windows had a habit of bouncing threads from one core to another. If Windows 8 more effectively keeps threads on one core, alleviating the need to wake powered-down resources, perhaps it's able to affect single-threaded tasks more than we thought.

HandBrake and MainConcept fully-tax the FX-8150's four modules. So, we wouldn't expect either application to serve up a speed-up attributable to better scheduling.