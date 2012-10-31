Windows 8: Does AMD's Bulldozer Architecture Benefit?

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding
Remember when we saw Acrobat X demonstrate the best performance under Windows 8 and the Bulldozer-optimized Windows 7 setup? Well, this time around, the single-threaded iTunes and Lame workloads favor Windows 8 exclusively. In searching for an explanation, one possibility springs to mind. Previous versions of Windows had a habit of bouncing threads from one core to another. If Windows 8 more effectively keeps threads on one core, alleviating the need to wake powered-down resources, perhaps it's able to affect single-threaded tasks more than we thought.
HandBrake and MainConcept fully-tax the FX-8150's four modules. So, we wouldn't expect either application to serve up a speed-up attributable to better scheduling.
Good article. :) It does seem that the patches create more problems than they solve, so I'd be inclined to ignore them if I had an FX on Windows 7.
DjEaZy... gonna get me a FX 8350 anyway... it's cheep as dirt and i have the platform... Yeah, if you already have the board and memory, its mostly logical. But for someone going for a rebuild... it is not, especially if you live near a Microcenter.
I paid $190 for my i5-3570K CPU, $90 for my Z77 gigabyte motherboard which out-does AMD 900 Series boards. Z77 have native USB 3.0, SATA 3.0, PCIe 3.0... AMD doesn't have PCIe 3.0 until 2014. And unless you get an A-Series CPU, you don't have native USB 3.0 either.
This, an AMD boards are a bit more costly and more complicated.
The OTHER AMD problem is that they are packaging clean CPU coolers with their CPUs... they are loud!! So add $25 for a good replacement. The extra costs for electricity doesn't help.