Windows 8: Does AMD's Bulldozer Architecture Benefit?

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Most of the tests in our benchmark suite are well-threaded, so there's very little to report from 3ds Max, FineReader, Blender, or Visual Studio 2010.
With OpenCL enabled in WinZip 16.5, the Windows 8-based configuration enjoys a nice performance improvement. WinRAR goes the other direction, and the setup with Microsoft's FX-optimized hotfixes does worse than the Windows 7 install current as of August 2012. The 7-Zip benchmark scores don't change much at all.
/s
Good article. :) It does seem that the patches create more problems than they solve, so I'd be inclined to ignore them if I had an FX on Windows 7.
DjEaZy... gonna get me a FX 8350 anyway... it's cheep as dirt and i have the platform... Yeah, if you already have the board and memory, its mostly logical. But for someone going for a rebuild... it is not, especially if you live near a Microcenter.
I paid $190 for my i5-3570K CPU, $90 for my Z77 gigabyte motherboard which out-does AMD 900 Series boards. Z77 have native USB 3.0, SATA 3.0, PCIe 3.0... AMD doesn't have PCIe 3.0 until 2014. And unless you get an A-Series CPU, you don't have native USB 3.0 either.
This, an AMD boards are a bit more costly and more complicated.
The OTHER AMD problem is that they are packaging clean CPU coolers with their CPUs... they are loud!! So add $25 for a good replacement. The extra costs for electricity doesn't help.