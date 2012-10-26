Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Max Payne 3
The same results apply to Max Payne 3, where average frame rates appear identical, regardless of whether you're looking at AMD's Radeon HD 7850 or Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660.
The same results apply to Max Payne 3, where average frame rates appear identical, regardless of whether you're looking at AMD's Radeon HD 7850 or Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660.
No compelling reason to upgrade for me yet.
Windows NT 7 is where it's at. B-)
EDIT: I KNOW Vista, 7 & 8 are NT 6.
And yes win8 has better RAM and processor management as touted, but then you lose more time navigating through blocky interface. You complete your work a 3 seconds more with win8 but you had taken 5 more seconds to start that program from blocky interface.
You do know that you can use a program called Star8 by StarDock to get your desktop and toolbar back...it works quite well, no problems over here.
The problem is that Star8 and other 3rd-party tools haven't been able to fully replicate Win7's Start function.