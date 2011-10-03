Windows 8 In Videos: An Operating System Reimagined?

Windows Store: Drumming Up App Support
No tablet or smartphone platform can truly succeed without active participation from third-party developers. That was one of the principal issues that HP had with webOS, and it’s precisely the reason why Microsoft released this early build of Windows.
There are a few catches to Microsoft’s new developer campaign. Full-screen Metro apps can be built in either in C#/XAML or HTML5/JavaScript, but you must use the new WinRT API. Apps written accordingly will run on any Windows 8 machine (x86 or ARM).
Silverlight, for example, is still supported for older applications, but it's not part of the new API. Microsoft did demonstrate at the BUILD conference, however, that a conversion to Metro could be seamless. If you’re a developer, think about reusing 90% of your old code. The missing component is the UI you have to design from scratch to make an app “Metro-y.”
ARM devices will be restricted to using the WinRT API. This is intended to address power consumption issues with resource-intensive programs like Photoshop. Microsoft intends to enforce this policy by forcing ARM-based devices to install applications through the Windows Store, which is currently unavailable in the pre-beta version of Windows 8.
If you’re a developer and want more information on Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8, we highly recommend reading David Burela’s blog posts on BUILD.
Uniquly bad experience if you use mouse and keyboard with Metro.
"While this interface is clean and easy to use, Adobe Flash Player is missing, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to include it as part of the Metro interface."
May be because it is already so much like a flash app.
We are unhappy about the Metro app can only be closed by end process too:
There are way too many unnecessary apps on Metro and you cannot multi select the ones you don't want to delete them, which sucks. (Or maybe I haven't work that out yet, correct me and tell me how that can be done please if I am wrong.)
On the other hand it is light OS with low hardware requirement and boot fast:
Compatibility with old software and driver seems good, although only very preliminary:
IMO, it is a big mistake to have Metro activated by default. Metro is not good for device without touch at all. Since the majority of computer still use mouse and keyboard, Metro should be invisible and you turn it on with a button, as oppose to Metro is the default and you have to turn it off by using 3rd party software or going through regedit (many people don't or don't like touching the registry). MS got the GUI priority totally wrong.
Speaking of Metro, worst thing ever.
As said in this review, i dont like how you cant close apps. this makes switching from one app to another a real pain
i think the biggest problem Win 8 will face is people not giving it a chance, sadly most people are really quick to judge and that could be its down fall
I think a successful product is one where it convince people quickly and will like it, not one where you actually have to use it for a long time to get used to a product by adjusting your habit. I give credit for Fruit company being able to achieve that (although their product doesn't work for me). W7 was easy to like, but after trying window 8, I am still not convinced. It is just too much of a change to have Metro showing up when you click window start and that change doesn't let you to be more productive/provide better ease of use with mouse and keyboard. I know it can be disabled, but the priority is wrong. Metro is a feature which you enable on touch device, not a feature where you have to disable on mouse and keyboard. Hopefully MS can change that order. Metro can stay, it is useful in some case. I will disable it because I don't have the hardware to take advantage of it.