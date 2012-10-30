Trending

The Definitive Windows 8 Review And User Guide

The new version of Windows is now available on store shelves, and we have the complete lowdown on Microsoft's latest operating system. Join us as we thoroughly dissect the Windows 8 UI (Metro), Apps, Desktop, Gestures, IE10, SkyDrive, and Windows Store.

Apps: Productivity

Camera

Camera is a simple webcam app able to capture still shots, as well as video. It also has a timer, sliders for brightness and contrast, video stabilization, adjustable resolution, and Flickr settings.

The Camera tile is not a live tile.

Calendar

The Calendar app is a full-screen calendar and appointment book tool. It opens in monthly view, but you can switch to weekly and daily views, too.

This one is a live tile. It displays the date as a single tile, and also includes upcoming appointments as a double-wide tile.

Mail

The Mail app is Windows 8's default email client.

Mail employs a three-column layout, similar to Outlook. The first column contains folders, the second lists email in the currently-selected folder, and the third (largest) column displays the contents of the message you choose.

The Mail tile displays the number of unread emails as a small tile, and additional information about the latest unread email when configured as a larger tile.

Messaging

The Messaging app is the default messaging client in Windows 8, and it supports Windows Live Messenger as well as Facebook chat. The Messaging app is only a live tile when it's displayed in double-width, and it has the ability to push notifications to the lock screen.

We like this app's conversation bubbles, and Messaging fits nicely into a sidebar. Truth be told, though, the Windows 8 Skype app is better.

People

The People app basically functions as a unified address book. Be careful about where you choose to import contacts from because it's way too easy to end up with an unmanageable list of email contacts, Facebook friends, LinkedIn connections, and Twitter followers, all bundled together.

The small People tile isn't live, but the large tile displays a rotating assortment of your contacts' avatars.

Photos

Photos is the default Windows 8 image viewer. It's able to display local pictures, images on other devices, in SkyDrive, and the application supports Facebook and Flickr albums as well.

The live tile cycles through your pictures, regardless of whether it's a single- or double-width tile.

Reader

The Reader app is Windows 8's default PDF and XPS file viewer. The app bar contains tools for document search, two-page, one-page, or continuous view, open, save as, rotate, info, and close.

182 Comments Comment from the forums
  • deftonian 30 October 2012 12:03
    decisions, decisions... part of me wants to upgrade, the other part is afraid there's no turning back. I'll keep reading reviews and eventually make the decision. However, thanks Tom's, and not for posting the review, but for not posting another apple article.... :)
  • mayankleoboy1 30 October 2012 12:25
    Adam, where are the UI performance improvement benchmarks ?

    Win8 is supposed to have everything GPU accelerated, to "better handle big texts" like MS-Word.
    So how will you measure FPS in MS-Word ?Plus, how do you measure the 2D performance improvements, the much touted smoothness of win8 ?
  • amuffin 30 October 2012 12:29
    Too "blocky" for me. :P
  • 30 October 2012 12:45
    Upgraded to Windows 8 Pro yesterday for $15 on a brand new all in one computer I bought the same day and already, have lots of problems. A lot of my the software I had running on Windows 7 Ultimate worked fine and now don't work at all. The brand new computer I bought with the touch screen... well the touch screen doesn't work and the manufacturer has not driver update to fix it. I'm hoping this will change in time.
  • jasonw223 30 October 2012 12:49
    Just bought 3 copies for my desktop / HTPC / wife's PC. There are quite a few haters out there - but I quite like it. I think if more people gave it a try (like the reviewer) that it would grow on them.

    Also, if anyone wants to buy my Transformer Prime, let me know lol.
  • DjEaZy 30 October 2012 12:55
    ... classic shell FTW!!!
    http://classicshell.sourceforge.net/
  • agnickolov 30 October 2012 13:06
    I'm getting an upgrade copy for my wife's computer. She's struggling with Vista, so this should help I hope... (It better, she's getting a 128GB Samsung 830 as well.) For myself I'll likely stick with Windows 7 Ultimate.
  • DjEaZy 30 October 2012 13:21
    agnickolovI'm getting an upgrade copy for my wife's computer. She's struggling with Vista, so this should help I hope... (It better, she's getting a 128GB Samsung 830 as well.) For myself I'll likely stick with Windows 7 Ultimate.... why you are torturing your wife... it's hardly an update from vista to 8... the one is slow but windows, the other is quick, but nothing like windows... be a good husband and get her Win7 too...
  • SteelCity1981 30 October 2012 13:32
    Without Aero the Windows in Windows 8 looks like something you would see in Windows Windows 9x which makes Windows 7 with Aero look more modern then Windows 8 without Aero. I would even say Windows XP's Luna Windows looks more modern then Windows 8 Windows.

    I gave Windows 8 a chance for months in its preview version and not much has changed since the preview version went to the RTM version and always found myself navigating back to Windows 7. I mean Windows 8 felt like an OS that had things i didn't want then an OS that had things I did want. I didn't want a Modern UI as my main screen. I didn't want MS to get rid of the start menu, I didn't want Aeroless Windows that looks like something you would see on Windows 9x. Sure there are programs like classic shell the helps ease the pain of not having a start menu, but that won't be a gurantee to always work esp if MS tries to block it from working with future update patches to Windows 8. And even if they don't patch it all i'm doing is trying to make Windows 8 look like Windows 7 so why don't just stick with Windows 7 instead if that's the case.

    Now I think Windows 8 is great on touch screen devices, but for pc's it's another story. Which is why I always thought that MS should have made two diff versions of Windows 8 one for touch screens and one for non touch screens without the Modern UI and with a start menu. Those two simple changes would have made a lot more people that use anon touch screen pc more satisfied with Windows 8.

    I read people on here saying people are haters of Windows 8, but those so called haters of Windows 8 reflect on reality off the frustration that most consumers will feel the first time they try to use Windows 8. I think what some of you are missing is the avg consumer that aren't tech savvy doesn't like a lot of change presented to them at once, because it took them a while to understand the Windows that they are using now and making a big change to that will generate almost instant frustration and this is where I feel MS is at a big disconnect with Windows 8 and the avg consumer who are vastly makeup the computer market and when you impose something that seems radical to them and what they have been soo used to for years, it's going to have a big negative effect on that product.
  • JOSHSKORN 30 October 2012 13:34
    Now that I think about it, I don't even use my Start Button. Everything I need, I have tucked away in quick launch. Very rarely do I find myself looking at my Start Button, unless I need the Control Panel.
