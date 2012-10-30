The Definitive Windows 8 Review And User Guide

Apps: Productivity
Camera
Camera is a simple webcam app able to capture still shots, as well as video. It also has a timer, sliders for brightness and contrast, video stabilization, adjustable resolution, and Flickr settings.
The Camera tile is not a live tile.
Calendar
The Calendar app is a full-screen calendar and appointment book tool. It opens in monthly view, but you can switch to weekly and daily views, too.
This one is a live tile. It displays the date as a single tile, and also includes upcoming appointments as a double-wide tile.
The Mail app is Windows 8's default email client.
Mail employs a three-column layout, similar to Outlook. The first column contains folders, the second lists email in the currently-selected folder, and the third (largest) column displays the contents of the message you choose.
The Mail tile displays the number of unread emails as a small tile, and additional information about the latest unread email when configured as a larger tile.
Messaging
The Messaging app is the default messaging client in Windows 8, and it supports Windows Live Messenger as well as Facebook chat. The Messaging app is only a live tile when it's displayed in double-width, and it has the ability to push notifications to the lock screen.
We like this app's conversation bubbles, and Messaging fits nicely into a sidebar. Truth be told, though, the Windows 8 Skype app is better.
People
The People app basically functions as a unified address book. Be careful about where you choose to import contacts from because it's way too easy to end up with an unmanageable list of email contacts, Facebook friends, LinkedIn connections, and Twitter followers, all bundled together.
The small People tile isn't live, but the large tile displays a rotating assortment of your contacts' avatars.
Photos
Photos is the default Windows 8 image viewer. It's able to display local pictures, images on other devices, in SkyDrive, and the application supports Facebook and Flickr albums as well.
The live tile cycles through your pictures, regardless of whether it's a single- or double-width tile.
Reader
The Reader app is Windows 8's default PDF and XPS file viewer. The app bar contains tools for document search, two-page, one-page, or continuous view, open, save as, rotate, info, and close.
Win8 is supposed to have everything GPU accelerated, to "better handle big texts" like MS-Word.
So how will you measure FPS in MS-Word ?Plus, how do you measure the 2D performance improvements, the much touted smoothness of win8 ?
Also, if anyone wants to buy my Transformer Prime, let me know lol.
http://classicshell.sourceforge.net/
I gave Windows 8 a chance for months in its preview version and not much has changed since the preview version went to the RTM version and always found myself navigating back to Windows 7. I mean Windows 8 felt like an OS that had things i didn't want then an OS that had things I did want. I didn't want a Modern UI as my main screen. I didn't want MS to get rid of the start menu, I didn't want Aeroless Windows that looks like something you would see on Windows 9x. Sure there are programs like classic shell the helps ease the pain of not having a start menu, but that won't be a gurantee to always work esp if MS tries to block it from working with future update patches to Windows 8. And even if they don't patch it all i'm doing is trying to make Windows 8 look like Windows 7 so why don't just stick with Windows 7 instead if that's the case.
Now I think Windows 8 is great on touch screen devices, but for pc's it's another story. Which is why I always thought that MS should have made two diff versions of Windows 8 one for touch screens and one for non touch screens without the Modern UI and with a start menu. Those two simple changes would have made a lot more people that use anon touch screen pc more satisfied with Windows 8.
I read people on here saying people are haters of Windows 8, but those so called haters of Windows 8 reflect on reality off the frustration that most consumers will feel the first time they try to use Windows 8. I think what some of you are missing is the avg consumer that aren't tech savvy doesn't like a lot of change presented to them at once, because it took them a while to understand the Windows that they are using now and making a big change to that will generate almost instant frustration and this is where I feel MS is at a big disconnect with Windows 8 and the avg consumer who are vastly makeup the computer market and when you impose something that seems radical to them and what they have been soo used to for years, it's going to have a big negative effect on that product.