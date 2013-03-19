Compression Performance: 7-Zip, MagicRAR, WinRAR, WinZip

|Processor
|Intel Core i7-3770K @ 3.5 GHz (quad-core)
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H WiFi (BIOS 1504)
|Memory
|16 GB Corsair Vengeance @ 1,600 MT/s (2 x 8 GB)
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 7870 Flex 2 GB GDDR5
|Storage
|256 GB Samsung PM810 SSD SATA 3GB/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 (760 W max)
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Professional (64-bit)
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 13.1
|Benchmark Suite
|THG-Workload
|385 MB (27 PDF Files, 10 PowerPoint Presentations, 17 Word Documents, 4 Excel Spreadsheets, 30 JPEG Images, LibreOffice 3.5.3 Installer)
|Application Settings
|7-Zip 9.28b
|LZMA 1) Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA -mx=9"2) Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA -mx=5"LZMA2 3) Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"4) Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"ZIP 5) Syntax "a -tzip -r -mx=9"6) Syntax "a -tzip -r -mx=5"
|MagicRAR 8.0
|7z 1) Syntax "ar 7z"RAR 2) Syntax "ar rar" 3) Syntax "ar rar 3"ZIP 4) Syntax "ar zip" 5) Syntax "ar zip normal"
|WinRAR 4.2
|RAR 1) Syntax "a -r -m5" 2) Syntax "a -r -m3"ZIP 3) Syntax "winrar a -afzip -r -m5" 4) Syntax "winrar a -afzip -r -m3"
|WinZip 17 Pro
|ZIP 1) Syntax "-a -ee -p -r" Enhanced Defalt 2) Syntax "-a -en -p -r" NormalZIPX 3) Syntax "-a -ez -p -r" LZMA 4) Syntax "-a -el -p -r" Best Method 5) Syntax "-a -ep -p -r" PPmd 6) Syntax "-a -eb -p -r" Bzip2 7) Syntax "-a -ex -p -r" Portable 8) Syntax "-a -ex -ya -p -r" OpenCL
2. PPMd is strictly for compressing text. It compresses text better than any other algo. But it is limited to 1 core only.
3. WinRar 4.2 is much better threaded than previous versions.
4.7z threading depends a lot on the type of file compressed. On large files, it can use 100% of any number of cores. For many small files, it generally uses only 1 complete core.
Maybe contribute a few dollars to Igor Pavlov , the creator of 7Zip ?
Could we have an AES-256 encryption comparison between CPUs and/or archive managers?
Like without encryption vs with encryption, encryption with and without OpenCL, etc.
I've seen 7-Zip, using the Zip format, hitting 100% CPU usage when archiving around 1500 – 2000 files, the vast majority of which (like >75%, if not >90%) were tiny, about half under 100 B and the other half between 1 kB and 4 kB. But with the same set of files I did a quick test, and using LZMA2 to 7z it was using 1 and a bit cores (going by my total CPU usage).
Maybe you can add IZArc (http://www.izarc.org/) to the comparison.