Compression Performance: 7-Zip, MagicRAR, WinRAR, WinZip

Results: ZIP Format, HT Enabled

Continuing its march to the top of the leader board, 7-Zip beats WinZip at its own game. Using default settings, the open source tool manages not only to finish nine seconds faster, but it also produces a somewhat smaller archive file. WinRAR takes about twice as long as 7-Zip, which outperforms MagicRAR. That one takes a whopping six times longer than 7-Zip.