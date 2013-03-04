How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

DirectX 11 Results: StarCraft II
DirectX 11: StarCraft II
AMD's FirePro W7000 doesn’t just beat all of the other workstation cards (except the FirePro W9000), it also beats the Radeon HD 7870 equipped with the same GPU and a higher clock frequency. Inexplicably, it’s the second-fastest card overall once we step up to our 1920x1080 test settings. There’s still no logical explanation for this kind of performance.
The FirePro W7000’s run ends when we apply our most demanding workload, where even lots of graphics memory cannot save its performance. Interestingly, the Radeon HD 7850 also demonstrates remarkably low numbers, and is beaten by the technically-inferior Radeon HD 7770. These inconsistencies can be reproduced and are likely attributable to drivers.
For once, AMD's FirePro W8000 performs decently at our highest settings.
Same with Enterprise hard drives. They are pretty much the same as regular hard drives. The only real difference is how they deal with data errors. The consumer drive will try to correct the error and recover the data causing the drive to not respond for a while and the RAID controller to thing it went bad potentially taking down the array when trying to rebuild. An Enterprise drive just notes the error and keeps chugging along asking the array for the corrupted data.
Now while the Enterprise hard drive is little more than a firmware change, making their price appalling. At least these workstation cards actually have some different chips and design requiring their own manufacturing equipment. So their higher price is more justified as they have to make changes to their line for a relatively small number of cards.
If they had a demand as high as the gaming cards their prices would probably be pretty close to their gaming counterpart. I'm sort of surprised one of them hasn't just unified their gaming and workstation line and dominate the workstation market.
Just goes to show how under-utilized the high-end gaming hardware is. If that kind of driver tweaking went into gaming cards, you could probably max out Metro 2033 on a 8800GTX, eh?