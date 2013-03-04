How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

DirectX 11 Results: StarCraft II

DirectX 11: StarCraft II

AMD's FirePro W7000 doesn’t just beat all of the other workstation cards (except the FirePro W9000), it also beats the Radeon HD 7870 equipped with the same GPU and a higher clock frequency. Inexplicably, it’s the second-fastest card overall once we step up to our 1920x1080 test settings. There’s still no logical explanation for this kind of performance.

The FirePro W7000’s run ends when we apply our most demanding workload, where even lots of graphics memory cannot save its performance. Interestingly, the Radeon HD 7850 also demonstrates remarkably low numbers, and is beaten by the technically-inferior Radeon HD 7770. These inconsistencies can be reproduced and are likely attributable to drivers.

For once, AMD's FirePro W8000 performs decently at our highest settings.