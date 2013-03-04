How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

DirectX 11 Results: Battlefield 3
DirectX 11: Battlefield 3
A recent driver release that greatly enhances the performance of AMD's GCN-based Radeon cards works well in Battlefield 3. This doesn't particularly translate into great performance for the FirePro W8000, based on the Tahiti GPU, though.
Once again, the FirePro W7000 shows us that a workstation graphics card can be competitive, falling right between AMD's Radeon HD 7870 and 7850. This makes sense based on each card's respective clock rates.
The expensive Nvidia Quadro 6000 does well enough, and even the smaller FirePro W5000 and older FirePro V7900 beat the new AMD cards by a good margin. Unfortunately, the FirePro W8000 again crashes and burns at our highest settings. It's almost humorous that the mainstream Quadro 2000 posts better results.
Same with Enterprise hard drives. They are pretty much the same as regular hard drives. The only real difference is how they deal with data errors. The consumer drive will try to correct the error and recover the data causing the drive to not respond for a while and the RAID controller to thing it went bad potentially taking down the array when trying to rebuild. An Enterprise drive just notes the error and keeps chugging along asking the array for the corrupted data.
Now while the Enterprise hard drive is little more than a firmware change, making their price appalling. At least these workstation cards actually have some different chips and design requiring their own manufacturing equipment. So their higher price is more justified as they have to make changes to their line for a relatively small number of cards.
If they had a demand as high as the gaming cards their prices would probably be pretty close to their gaming counterpart. I'm sort of surprised one of them hasn't just unified their gaming and workstation line and dominate the workstation market.
Just goes to show how under-utilized the high-end gaming hardware is. If that kind of driver tweaking went into gaming cards, you could probably max out Metro 2033 on a 8800GTX, eh?