How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

The Cumulative Performance Index
Similar to what you see in our 2012 Graphics Card Charts, I calculated cumulative results for all three of our tested presets and used the synthetic 100 percent value for the typical performance level of each category. Consequently, all graphics cards that are at or above 100 percent meet or exceed the requirements of the category.
AMD's FirePro W9000 is the best-performing workstation graphics card, managing to compete aggressively against the Radeon HD 7970 desktop board. The FirePro W7000, with its Pitcairn GPU, performs similarly to AMD's Radeon HD 7870 when you scale performance to account for a lower clock rate.
Meanwhile, the FirePro W8000’s performance is disappointing in spite of its modern Tahiti GPU. It did well in our workstation graphics card launch article, so we know it handles the professional applications it was designed for well. But it just can't replicate that performance in games.
Same with Enterprise hard drives. They are pretty much the same as regular hard drives. The only real difference is how they deal with data errors. The consumer drive will try to correct the error and recover the data causing the drive to not respond for a while and the RAID controller to thing it went bad potentially taking down the array when trying to rebuild. An Enterprise drive just notes the error and keeps chugging along asking the array for the corrupted data.
Now while the Enterprise hard drive is little more than a firmware change, making their price appalling. At least these workstation cards actually have some different chips and design requiring their own manufacturing equipment. So their higher price is more justified as they have to make changes to their line for a relatively small number of cards.
If they had a demand as high as the gaming cards their prices would probably be pretty close to their gaming counterpart. I'm sort of surprised one of them hasn't just unified their gaming and workstation line and dominate the workstation market.
Just goes to show how under-utilized the high-end gaming hardware is. If that kind of driver tweaking went into gaming cards, you could probably max out Metro 2033 on a 8800GTX, eh?