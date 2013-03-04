How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

Results: Unigine Heaven

AMD's FirePro W9000 dominates the competition once we push these graphics cards hard with Unigine Heaven. The FirePro W7000 manages to keep pace with it better than any other option, doing well unless you really need top performance.

The second Tahiti-based card in our round-up, the FirePro W8000, is outperformed by the smaller AMD FirePro W5000, the older FirePro V7900, as well as Nvidia's Quadro 6000. This is interesting, of course, as the FirePro W8000’s performance differs more significantly from one benchmark to the next than the other GCN-based cards.