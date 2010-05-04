X58 In 2010: Four LGA 1366 Boards With USB 3.0 And SATA 6Gb/s

Benchmark Results: Modern Warfare 2 And Crysis
This tester normally disables any unused drive controllers that have boot BIOS to reduce boot time, but doing so was a problem for ASRock’s X58 Extreme3. Disabling the SATA 6Gb/s controller by itself resulted in the lowest performance, while disabling both it and the USB 3.0 controller brought us closer to performance levels of competitors. This source of this problem was discovered after the article was published, the board was retested with both controllers enabled, and both sets of results (both controllers enabled, both controllers disabled) are presented in the updated charts.
Performance differentiation diminishes as graphics details are increased, indicating the aforementioned issue is related mostly to the CPU.
Asus has lead Gigabyte in three of the four tests so far, which makes sense because Asus runs its 133.3 MHz base clock setting at 133.6 MHz, while Gigabyte underclocks it to 133.0 MHz. It’s worth noting that Gigabyte also overclocks on-the-sly when builders set the base clock to “Auto,” rather than manually selecting 133 MHz.
I must be a BYOPC masochist.
I would have liked to see those new ports put to use on these boards...
One thing I haven't seen anywhere though, but would like to, is the overclocking variance added through differing ram capacities. Even though I reached 4ghz on stock vcore, I had to push my QPI to 1.35 to keep the system stable with 6 modules installed. With 4 modules, this was reduced to 1.28, and with 3 it was around 1.24 and with only 2 I could run the QPI volts at 1.2.
Perhaps an idea for an in-depth article at some point in the future Toms?
The next step would be to see how these boards stack up using 6 cores and letting people know what power with 6 cores means using a 1 & a half year old motherboard. Although knowing that 6 cores, USB3.0 and SATA 6.0gb are a long way from being standard, it is by no means premature to have this board as one knows that they will be paying and buying for the long haul! The smartest ones do, and seeing as you guys chose the best parts for the price in terms of quality/performance, the UD3 is a perfect fit for a 5850 or maybe 2!
You should send this article to someone at Intel and maybe they will want to soon follow the way of USB3.0 for their vanilla board! I guess these builds are the new standard for high end or borderline excellent.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/x58-usb-3.0-sata-6-gbps,2614-2.html
The table claims Asus P6X58D-E have Chipset S-ata 6 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
Should probably be 6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s...
Thanks.