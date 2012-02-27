Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

X79A-GD45 (8D) Firmware
Overclockers generally know what settings they want to change. Meanwhile, MSI sets its firmware's fonts really large for the most trivial settings and really small for the most important settings. Could that reverse emphasis be designed to discourage more casual users from playing with the wrong option?
All primary clock and voltage controls are found within the main OC menu, including base clock, chipset ratio (Clock Strap), CPU multiplier, and DRAM ratio.
CPU Core, CSA, VTT, and PLL voltages are all adjustable.
If you choose not to manually specify CPU voltage but still want a little more performance using Intel’s stock voltage scheme, use the separate Override Voltage option. DIMM voltage is adjustable in channel pairs, while DIMM reference voltage is further divided into single-channel settings.
While Turbo Boost ratios are adjustable based on the number of active cores within the CPU features menu, our target was to simply find one stability limit with all cores loaded. Hitting that target was as simple as setting the base ratio to 47x in the main menu, pushing our CPU to 4.70 GHz.
Primary and secondary memory timings are adjustable from the Advanced DRAM Configuration submenu. Shown timings correspond to XMP values for our test modules.
