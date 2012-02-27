Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.60 GHz, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 2011 CPU Cooler Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple Fan Radiator Kit RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD, SATA 3Gb/s Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 285.62 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.3.1020

A credit to Swiftech’s reliability, its LGA 775-era Apogee GTX kit keeps our CPU temperature well below its thermal throttling limits under every test condition, even while using its original coolant and nothing more than a bracket and screw change to fit the newer LGA 2011 platform. We added an SFF21D cooling fan above its water block to assist voltage regulator and DRAM cooling.

G.Skills Ripjaws DDR3-2200 allows us to test the overclocking capabilities of each motherboard at one module per channel, and the basic performance of each board at default DDR3-1600 SPD values. The firm sent a second set for our eight-DIMM tests using the same ICs, but different XMP values.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 pushes our CPU limits under games, enhancing any small performance deficits that some motherboards occasionally exhibit.

Samsung’s MZPA256HMDR 256 GB SSD keeps load times and idle power low.