Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Test Settings And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.60 GHz, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 2011
|CPU Cooler
|Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple Fan Radiator Kit
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD, SATA 3Gb/s
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 285.62
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
A credit to Swiftech’s reliability, its LGA 775-era Apogee GTX kit keeps our CPU temperature well below its thermal throttling limits under every test condition, even while using its original coolant and nothing more than a bracket and screw change to fit the newer LGA 2011 platform. We added an SFF21D cooling fan above its water block to assist voltage regulator and DRAM cooling.
G.Skills Ripjaws DDR3-2200 allows us to test the overclocking capabilities of each motherboard at one module per channel, and the basic performance of each board at default DDR3-1600 SPD values. The firm sent a second set for our eight-DIMM tests using the same ICs, but different XMP values.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 pushes our CPU limits under games, enhancing any small performance deficits that some motherboards occasionally exhibit.
Samsung’s MZPA256HMDR 256 GB SSD keeps load times and idle power low.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|DiRT 3
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
|StarCraft II
|Custom map "Tom's Hardware Guide V2" Test Set 1: High Details, High Quality Test Set 2: Ultra Details, Extreme Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version 0.95: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference
|Version: 2.2.0.5440: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Version 12.1 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinZip
|Version 15.5 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Since the boards all have vastly superior profit margins, your statement is misleading. Why is everyone too afraid to reveal the truth about motherboard pricing?
A comparison of the time between the power button being pressed and the installed bootloader starting would be very interesting to me. I was thinking it might be easiest to measure this by having no OS on the boot media and measuring the time to the "please insert boot media" message, but I'm sure you can think of other ways of doing it.
I'm also informed that on some boards the boot time varies dramatically dependent on whether any Overclocking is enabled, as compared to the stock settings - that would also be worth knowing.
not anymore, asrock is no longer affiliated with Asus and is owned by Pegatron Corp.