Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 chokes most systems, making this already-old game an excellent replacement for the ancient, original Crysis. Once again, we look for large differences to expose non-standard clocks or configuration issues.

The leaders from DiRT 3, ECS and Intel each take top positions in one of the two test charts. Typical variations of roughly 0.5 FPS between consecutive runs point to performance that’s very close to par for all tested boards.