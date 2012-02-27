Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Though we haven’t seen any consistent performance leadership up until this point, both of our audio encoding applications favor the same three motherboards. Both applications are also single-threaded, scaling based on the clock rate of a single core. We didn't see a noticeable difference in base clock, though, which would have allowed one platform to run slightly faster than the others.

HandBrake shows no performance difference between motherboards.

One of the three motherboards to top our audio transcoding charts, Asus’ P9X79, leads again in MainConcept.