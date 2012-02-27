Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding
Though we haven’t seen any consistent performance leadership up until this point, both of our audio encoding applications favor the same three motherboards. Both applications are also single-threaded, scaling based on the clock rate of a single core. We didn't see a noticeable difference in base clock, though, which would have allowed one platform to run slightly faster than the others.
HandBrake shows no performance difference between motherboards.
One of the three motherboards to top our audio transcoding charts, Asus’ P9X79, leads again in MainConcept.
Since the boards all have vastly superior profit margins, your statement is misleading. Why is everyone too afraid to reveal the truth about motherboard pricing?
A comparison of the time between the power button being pressed and the installed bootloader starting would be very interesting to me. I was thinking it might be easiest to measure this by having no OS on the boot media and measuring the time to the "please insert boot media" message, but I'm sure you can think of other ways of doing it.
I'm also informed that on some boards the boot time varies dramatically dependent on whether any Overclocking is enabled, as compared to the stock settings - that would also be worth knowing.
not anymore, asrock is no longer affiliated with Asus and is owned by Pegatron Corp.