Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

TPower X79 Firmware

Biostar copies over its familiar O.N.E. menu from earlier BIOS implementations to its UEFI with a few modifications, such as moving the menu bar to the bottom of the GUI.

Unfortunately, this particular board was uncharacteristically difficult to overclock compared to the firm’s other recent efforts, with nonfunctional boot failure recovery and a lack of overclocking profile storage that forced us to continuously clear all settings and then reset everything to known-good values in our overclocking attempts. We finally reached a stable (but frankly pretty weak) 4455 MHz overclock using a below-stock 99 MHz base clock with a 45x multiplier.

We also had to set a 1.37 V Vcore to achieve something close to 1.35 V.

Primary and secondary memory timings are also available from the main O.N.E. menu.

Though voltage settings are few, core, DRAM, and CSA voltage are all available. Unlike the CPU voltage found further up its menu, this CPU core voltage setting is an offset that complements the baseline figure.