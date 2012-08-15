Intel Xeon E3-1280 v2 Review: Ivy Bridge Goes Professional

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Xeon E3-1280 v2 (Ivy Bridge) 3.6 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Xeon E3-1290 (Sandy Bridge) 3.6 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Xeon E3-1275 (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboards
|Intel S1200BTL (LGA 1155) Intel C204, BIOS 35;1.13;1.14
|Memory
|Crucial 8 GB (4 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333 ECC Unbuffered, CT25672BA1339.18FG
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSD 710 200 GB SATA 3 Gb/s SSD
|Graphics
|Nvidia Quadro 5000
|Power Supply
|Enermax S Galaxy Evo EGX1250EWT 1250 W 80 PLUS Bronze PSU
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia Quadro Driver: 297.03
Although our focus is on workstation testing, we're using a more server-oriented motherboard based on Intel's C204 chipset, the S1200BTL. Really, this platform's only limitation is a PCI Express slot configuration designed for storage and networking expansion. As a case in point, the board's one 16-lane slot is wired for x8 data rates.
Also interesting was that, although we've seen desktop processors work in other vendors' workstation motherboards, the S1200BTL wouldn't recognize our Sandy or Ivy Bridge-based chips, limiting testing to the LGA 1155 Xeons in our lab.
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.5Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2.2
|Version: 2.2.0.5440 MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|WinRAR
|Version: 4.2 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Blender
|Version: 2.62 Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1, Cycles renderer and internal tile renderer (9x9)
|e-on Software Vue 8 PLE
|1920x1080 Landscape Render, Global Illumination enabled
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS 5.5
|Paladin Sequence to H.264 Blu-rayOutput 1920x1080, Maximum Quality, Mercury Playback Engine: Software Mode
|Adobe After Effects CS 5.5
|Version: CS 5.5Tom's Hardware Workload, SD project with three picture-in-picture frames, source video at 720p, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously
|Adobe Photoshop CS 5.1 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15 000x7266), Filters:, Radial Blur (Amount: 10, Method: zoom, Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82) Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|3ds Max 2012
|Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Cinebench
|CPU Test, Built-in benchmark
|SolidWorks 2010
|PhotoView 360Render 01-Lighter Explode.SLDASM (SolidMuse.com)Image Output Resolution: 1920x1080, Render: Preview Quality “Good”, Final Render Quality “Best”
|Visual Studio 2010
|Compile Chrome project (1/31/2012) with devenv.com /build Release
Need Ivy Bridge Goes budget.
Still Waiting this.... i3, Pentium G
I went with a Sandybridge E5-1620 + discrete graphics. Twice the memory bandwidth. Twice the PCIe lanes. Comparable price. And the raw performance of the cores is only a couple % slower. A good tradeoff for GPU compute.
And I wouldn't say that it is better value, rather I'd say that it is necessary for the extra reliability.
It does whatever it wants.
AMD or ARM-BASED are not serious competitors at least for about next 2 years I guess.