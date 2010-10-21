Overclocking Intel’s Xeon E5620: Quad-Core 32 nm At 4+ GHz

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX9)

The results in CoD are telling for one reason: this is perhaps the most processor-bound game in our suite, so the fact that performance differences are minimal sets the tone for the rest of our gaming tests.

Of course, the largest gaps are visible at 1280x1024. All three 4 GHz platforms are fairly similar, though. The only laggard is the 2.4 GHz Xeon, though by the time we hit 2560x1600, the impetus is on the graphics card to deliver more speed.

Adding anti-aliasing to the equation tightens things up even more, and now we see parity at 1920x1200, with just a bit of variance at 1680x1050.