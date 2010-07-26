Intel Xeon 5600-Series: Can Your PC Use 24 Processors?

Benchmark Results: LightWave 3D 9.6
One thing you’ll notice when you use applications with multiple components is a tendency for some functionality to include optimizations for threading and other pieces do not.
Our custom LightWave 3D Modeler test, which renders a 1+ million polygon version of the Tom’s Hardware logo, gains nothing from the additional compute muscle afforded by 24 threads available concurrently. The same holds true for the OpenGL-based fly-through of the logo in LightWave Layout. In fact, in both cases (as we've seen previously), the more complex architectures sacrifice performance compared to simpler and less-expensive setups.
|2 x Xeon X5680
|2 x Xeon W5580
|1 x Core i7-980X Extreme
|Render, Frame 8
|6 min., 7 sec.
|7 min., 30 sec.
|9 min., 35 sec
|Render, Frame 41
|6 min., 29 sec.
|7 min., 49 sec.
|10 min., 6 sec.
|Render, Frame 500
|7 min., 8 sec.
|8 min., 35 sec.
|11 min., 12 sec.
|Render, Frame 600
|5 min., 20 sec.
|6 min., 12 sec.
|8 min.
Start rendering individual frames from the Layout-based logo file, however, and those CPU cores suddenly kick into gear. While two Xeon X5680s can’t quite halve the rendering time of a single Core i7-980X, they come close enough to make the addition of a second processor worthwhile for professionals who do a lot of rendering in LightWave.
Just remember—not every component of NewTek’s software benefits equally from a multi-socket configuration.
