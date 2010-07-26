Intel Xeon 5600-Series: Can Your PC Use 24 Processors?

|Video Encoding
|TMPGEnc 4.7
|Version: 4.7.3.292, Import File: "Terminator II" SE DVD (5 Minutes), Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.9.2
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality, Enhanced Multi-Threading, Enabled using SSE4, Quarter-pixel search
|Xvid 1.2.2
|Display encoding status=off
|HandBrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai to .mp4, High Profile
|Applications
|Adobe After Effects
|CS4 And CS5; Custom Workload, SD project with three picture-in-picture frames, source video at 720p
|Adobe Photoshop
|CS4 And CS5; Custom Workload, Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
|Adobe Premiere Pro
|CS4 And CS5; Custom Workload, 1280x720p, 59.94 FPS video, Panasonic DVCPro100, HVX-200 camcorder on P2 media, Render to Work Area.
|Adobe Media Encoder
|Custom Workload, Encode Premiere Pro project to h.264 for Blu-ray
|e-on Software Vue 8 PLE
|1920x1080 landscape render, Global Illumination enabled
|NewTek LightWave 3D 9.6
|Custom Workload, high-poly Tom's Hardware logo; clone surface detail across logo (Modeler, script); OpenGL preview of 600-frame animation of Tom's Hardware logo (Layout); 1.68 million polygon render of four captured frames using motion blur, ray-traced shadows, global illumination.
|Euler3D
|CFD simulation over NACA 445.6 aeroelastic test wing at Mach .5
|Autodesk MatchMover 2011
|Custom workload, 720p camera footage tracked in 3D space
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|SPECapc LightWave 9.6
|LightWave 3D Discovery Edition, Render and MT benchmark scores
|SPECviewperf 11
|Default GUI options; Workloads: CATIA, EnSight, LightWave, Maya, Pro/E, SolidWorks, Teamcenter Visualization Mockup, NX
|SiSoftware Sandra 2010
|CPU Test=CPU Arithmetic/Multimedia, Memory Test=Bandwidth Benchmark, Cryptography
|Cinebench 11.5
|CPU and GPU tests, Built-in benchmark
A+ Excellent Review.
The Xeon 5600-series tops out with 6 cores and 12 threads, yielding 24 logical processors between two sockets. =)
i have a feeling you dont understand what the word "workstation" means.
I guess what this review says is that, if you want performance for stuff you do at home you should pretty much just get a Nehalem i7 6c with some fast ram. The xeons seems to be behind on everything multimedia, much as expected.
mheagerNot true. Hyper threading makes it so if one app gets stuck in an endless loop it doesn't suck up all the cpu and freeze the computer.The OS can do that even on a single core with no HT. Not to mention the case with many physical cores which non-HT CPUs have nowadays.