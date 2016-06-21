Trending

XFX XTR Series 850W PSU Review

XFX cooperates closely with Seasonic for its PSU products. That's a major advantage, since Seasonic is a top OEM. The XTR line is XFX's second-best, after the XTS family, and today's review focuses on the 850W model.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the XTR 850W's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load12.0mV10.3mV11.4mV4.5mVPass
20% Load18.0mV12.1mV10.7mV5.0mVPass
30% Load21.5mV12.3mV11.4mV5.6mVPass
40% Load21.5mV12.6mV12.5mV5.7mVPass
50% Load20.4mV12.0mV13.8mV6.6mVPass
60% Load23.1mV12.8mV13.9mV7.1mVPass
70% Load25.3mV13.6mV13.8mV8.1mVPass
80% Load26.7mV13.1mV14.7mV8.9mVPass
90% Load28.6mV14.1mV15.3mV9.6mVPass
100% Load32.9mV16.3mV17.9mV11.7mVPass
110% Load34.8mV17.9mV18.0mV13.2mVPass
Cross-Load 118.3mV14.2mV15.8mV26.8mVPass
Cross-Load 231.3mV13.6mV14.3mV11.7mVPass
Ripple suppression on the minor rails is very good. We could easily praise the +12V rail's performance as well, if we hadn't already seen the EVGA G2/P2 and Corsair RMx and RMi units, which set the bar too high in this section. Under no circumstances can you call 33mV of ripple under full load a mediocre performance, that's for sure. However, when you have measured below 15mV under the same conditions in other PSUs, you have no other option but to expect more from an OEM like Seasonic.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 21 June 2016 01:25
    How come on the ripple page the 5VSB rail always stays under 15mv (except CL1) but on the crossloads page the 5VSB ripple graph is completely blue, hence greater than 30mv the entire time? Also, you have two "and"s in a row on Page 5. Anyway, what I love about Seasonic is they don't fall short in any category. This PSU excels everywhere, I guess except fan noise, of course.
  • BadActor 21 June 2016 01:26
    Nice. Any chance you might have a look at the budget XT's?
  • turkey3_scratch 21 June 2016 01:29
    18155380 said:
    Nice. Any chance you might have a look at the budget XT's?

    ^^ Yes please review one of these. Though he only reviews units that the companies actually send to him, so it could be they don't want the XT units to get reviewed, so it'd probably have to be bought retail.
  • apazeus 21 June 2016 02:06
    I've had the 550w version since around October. At one point it was powering an FX-8350 and a 290X with no hiccups. (Nowadays it's paired with a 6600K and a GTX 1080, uses was less juice.) Nice PSUs.
  • Aris_Mp 21 June 2016 05:06
    I cannot explain why ripple at 5VSB during the Crossload tests is higher than the high-temperature tests. This is strange indeed.

    As for the XTs I will try to find one.
  • gofasterstripes 21 June 2016 06:40
    Lol XTR and XT - Someone call Shimano and tell them their electric groupset is looking a big fat!
  • Shankovich 21 June 2016 17:48
    Excellent review. Could you guys possibly redo the Corsair HX 750i and up with the new review parameters? Really interested to see how it is in more detail now.
  • damric 21 June 2016 19:03
    "All XFX PSUs are made by Seasonic"

    Not quite. These are built by Hydance.

    http://www.orionpsudb.com/news/the-mystery-of-xfx-budget-xt-line-solved-oem-and-platform-discovered
  • Aris_Mp 21 June 2016 20:00
    When I state that a unit is made by Seasonic (or any other OEM) it doesn't necessary mean that it is made in its own factories. It is a common practice OEMs to outsource their products to other factories if they cannot meet demand (or in case they want a more affordable production line). However still the original design and the specs are set by the original designer.

    Many other models of various OEMs are also made in other factories but there is no safe way to know it without having info from the OEM itself.

    Finally, this specific article states about the XFX XT units: "If the available information is correct, XFX XT is designed by Seasonic, but the manufacturing is outsourced to Shenzhen Rui Sheng Yuan just like the Hydance. "

    As you can see there is an "if" at the beginning of the sentence. In any case, Seasonic is also behind the XT line. Given that this is an XTR review though, I thought it would be better to spare all above and just state that all XFX PSUs are made by Seasonic and not dive into such detail mentioning the outsourcing of XT line, for which there is no solid information.

    Given the opportunity I would like to mention the great work that Orion does and also thank him for the tip about the KM3S platform of the XTR-850 unit. I will try to find some details about the actual differences between the KM3 and KM3S platforms.
  • Math Geek 22 June 2016 16:07
    i got REAL happy for second there thinking this was one of the budget XTFR units. been waiting for someone, anyone out there to review one so we can see how it performs. they are priced awesome and if they perform even average, they will be worth the low cost for mainstream pc's

    either way, nice review :) always solid work
