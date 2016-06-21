XFX XTR Series 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the XTR 850W's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.0mV 10.3mV 11.4mV 4.5mV Pass 20% Load 18.0mV 12.1mV 10.7mV 5.0mV Pass 30% Load 21.5mV 12.3mV 11.4mV 5.6mV Pass 40% Load 21.5mV 12.6mV 12.5mV 5.7mV Pass 50% Load 20.4mV 12.0mV 13.8mV 6.6mV Pass 60% Load 23.1mV 12.8mV 13.9mV 7.1mV Pass 70% Load 25.3mV 13.6mV 13.8mV 8.1mV Pass 80% Load 26.7mV 13.1mV 14.7mV 8.9mV Pass 90% Load 28.6mV 14.1mV 15.3mV 9.6mV Pass 100% Load 32.9mV 16.3mV 17.9mV 11.7mV Pass 110% Load 34.8mV 17.9mV 18.0mV 13.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 18.3mV 14.2mV 15.8mV 26.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 31.3mV 13.6mV 14.3mV 11.7mV Pass

Ripple suppression on the minor rails is very good. We could easily praise the +12V rail's performance as well, if we hadn't already seen the EVGA G2/P2 and Corsair RMx and RMi units, which set the bar too high in this section. Under no circumstances can you call 33mV of ripple under full load a mediocre performance, that's for sure. However, when you have measured below 15mV under the same conditions in other PSUs, you have no other option but to expect more from an OEM like Seasonic.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2