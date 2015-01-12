BenQ XL2430T 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

Here is TN’s only real weakness, and it’s always an issue, regardless of how well the display performs in other areas. If you need better off-axis performance, there’s really no other choice than IPS or one of its variants. At 45 degrees to the sides, the XL2430T exhibits a significant red/green color shift and a large drop in brightness. There isn’t much color change in the vertical plane, but detail rendering becomes washed out. In the 24-inch size, however, we don’t find this behavior to be problematic; only someone sitting to one side of center would be affected.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Newer TN screens improve greatly in their uniformity over older displays. We used to be impressed by an 8.2-percent result in the black field test. Now that number is just average. It’s still a good thing, though. Our XL2430T sample looked perfect to the naked eye, no matter what the brightness level.

Here’s the white field measurement:

In the white field test, we again see nothing but a smooth-toned screen without visible variation in brightness.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The AOC G2460PG is somewhat of an aberration with such good color uniformity. All of the other displays come close to one another, and none have any visible issues.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

And now we arrive at the main reason for buying a 144Hz monitor: speed. It’s impossible to see a visual difference between five and eight milliseconds. But our 1000FPS camera can. Whichever monitor you choose, it will have excellent motion processing and minimal motion blur, even without the use of the backlight strobe.

Here are the lag results:

This display is just a touch slower to respond to inputs than most of its competition. Like the response test, however, we are hard-pressed to see an actual difference. What is obvious is how much better any of these gaming monitors are than cheaper business-class screens. If you want maximum performance from your gaming rig, a fast-refresh model is an absolute must.