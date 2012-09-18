Xotic PC NP9150: Striking Back At Kepler With Radeon HD 7970M

AMD's Radeon HD 7970M, Exposed

We already examined Clevo’s P150EM in Eurocom Racer 2.0 Review: Intel's Ivy Bridge Meets Nvidia's Kepler, though Sager, a distributor of Clevo's whitebook designs, renames it to the NP9150 before it gets to Xotic PC. Aside from the logos, it’s the same chassis.

Opening up the machine reveals very similar cooling to what we saw on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660M. The Radeon HD 7970M has the same basic cooler design as the GeForce, but with custom-matched contact surfaces.

The Radeon HD 7970 GPU is composed of nearly three billion transistors, and it takes up much of the graphics module's real estate, even in light of TSMC's 28 nm manufacturing process. But isn't AMD's Radeon HD 7970 supposed to have 4.3 billion transistors?

Desktop vs Mobile Radeon Graphics Desktop Radeon HD 7970 Radeon HD 7970M Desktop Radeon HD 7870 Architecture Tahiti Pitcairn Pitcairn Transistors 4.3 billion 2.8 billion 2.8 billion Engine Clock 925 MHz 850 MHz 1000 MHz Stream Processors 2048 1280 1280 Texture Units 128 80 80 ROP Units 32 32 32 Compute Performance 3.79 TFLOPS 2.18 TFLOPS 2.56 TFLOPS DRAM Type GDDR5-5500 GDDR5-4800 GDDR5-4800 DRAM Interface 384-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 264 GB/s 154 GB/s 154 GB/s TDP 250 W 75 W 175 W

The Radeon HD HD 7970M obviously doesn't boast the Tahiti core with which its model name is most commonly associated. Rather, it's a more power-optimized version of the same Pitcairn GPU found in the desktop Radeon HD 7870. It’s not all bad that AMD chose a smaller die for its flagship mobile GPU, we just wish it had picked a more appropriate name. At least they’re both current-generation parts based on a 28 nm node.

Desktop vs Mobile GeForce Graphics Desktop GeForce GTX 670 GeForce GTX 675M Desktop GeForce GTX 560 Ti Architecture Kepler (GK104) Fermi (GF114) Fermi (GF114) Transistors 3.54 billion 1.95 billion 1.95 billion Engine Clock 915 MHz 620 MHz 822 MHz Cuda Cores 1344 384 384 Texture Units 112 64 64 ROP Units 32 32 32 Compute Performance 2.46 TFLOPS 952 GFLOPS 1.26 TFLOPS DRAM Type GDDR5-6008 GDDR5-3000 GDDR5-4008 DRAM Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 192 GB/s 96 GB/s 128 GB/s TDP 170 W 100 W 170 W

By comparison, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 675M isn’t even part of the same generation. Its GeForce GTX 560 Ti (based on the Fermi architecture at 40 nm) was a top value in its day, but even that card was replaced long ago by a more-powerful 448-core version. We’d like to come down harder on AMD for its naming tomfoolery, but Nvidia is the guiltier party in this specific case.