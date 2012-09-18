Xotic PC NP9150: Striking Back At Kepler With Radeon HD 7970M

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 And Metro 2033

Xotic PC’s custom-configured NP9150 starts with a huge lead over the higher-priced Racer 2.0 with its GeForce GTX 675M in Battlefield 3, obliterating the more closely price-matched configuration with a GeForce GTX 660M build in the process.

This leadership remains strong through our Ultra quality preset testing. Only the Radeon HD 7970M-based system is able to push a playable frame rate.

Metro 2033 scales a little differently than Battlefield 3. Even the Radeon HD 7970M-equipped NP9150 needs lower resolutions to get through the game with a depth-of-field filter enabled.

Xotic PC continues to demonstrate big leads at every Metro 2033 setting, but only the title's High preset is completely playable at the screen’s 1920x1080 native resolution.