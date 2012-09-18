Xotic PC NP9150: Striking Back At Kepler With Radeon HD 7970M

Power Consumption And Battery Life
Apart from their graphics modules, the Xotic PC NP9150 and Eurocom Racer 2.0 are nearly identical.
Desktop enthusiasts might wonder how AMD's Radeon HD 7970M and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 675M happen to have similar power requirements, and the easy answer is that both are designed to fit into the same chassis. Any power consumed is dissipated as heat, and both modules are designed to operate under similar cooling capabilities.
Battery Eater Pro shows that the NP9150 takes a little less time to discharge, and a little more time to charge. Since the same battery model is used by both machines, it's possible that the NP9150’s battery may have been used before, though it's hard to say for sure.
We also tried a little gaming on battery power, and discovered that the Xotic PC machine's performance dropped by about two-thirds when it was unplugged. That loss is completely correctable through configurable power settings, and the specific option we needed to change is also shown in AMD's Catalyst Control Center.
Changing the PowerPlay battery-use setting to “Maximize Performance” brought back all of the expected 3D performance, but also significantly shortened the length of our gaming experience. The NP9150 with a Radeon HD 7970M is roughly tied with the Racer 2.0's GeForce GTX 675M in game time at approximately 25 minutes. Meanwhile, the Kepler-based GeForce GTX 660M extended our session to around 43 minutes, though its performance is also quite a bit slower.
If I recall it is a Enduro related bug causing 7970M to be under utilized in games like BF3, it was quite a big deal in June/July on NotebookReview's Forum, not sure if it is fixed by new drivers.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/geforce-gtx-660-geforce-gtx-650-benchmark,3297-7.html
Check this thread (and the "Sager and Clevo forums") for more details:
http://forum.notebookreview.com/sager-clevo/682097-7970m-logging-thread-games-utilization-issues-only-post-logs-no-questions-please.html
, and AVOID 7970M for now. Its been months and no fix from either AMD or Clevo. You do not get what you pay for when bying this configuration.
Makes good sense to me.
You didn't test BF3 multiplayer wwith 64 players? The single player works fine, but the multiplayer suffers from enduro issues. Here are some screenshots taken by me:
http://imageshack.us/photo/my-images/716/bf320120727225130242.jpg/
18 fps is not fine in my opinion. Also got 8 fps at times in Civ 5. I have a P170EM Clevo with 3610Qm and 7970M. Anandtech also posted an article concerning Enduro, and they weren't aware of Enduro issues either, but when the people from Notebook review informed them about it, they were able to reproduce the issues. They also edited their article to include a mention about the issue.
The issue is real, and affect all AMD 7000M seriers card that are in laptops which have no MUX-cable. This cable allows a user to use only the dedicated GPU instead of the iGPU. When there is no MUX, the image is always forced through the iGPU, and the Enduro technology that is supposed to make this happen is broken. With Alienware's laptops that have MUX, you can force Enduro off and the issue goes away. If you enable Enduro in AW, the issue comes back.
What you get is sudden FPS drops, stuttering, low GPU utilization. It does not affect every game, but I'd still say its present in most games, e.g. witcher 1 & 2, crysis 2, BF3 multiplayer (more evident on certain maps), GTA 4, etc. etc. (the list goes on).
When you try to reduce the graphics level to get better fps, you only get lower GPU utilization and the same fps. Now this is a serious issue to people playing online shooting games and other competitive games.
Notebook review forums have numerous threads about the issue, and we have been following how the situation develops for months now. So far, AMD has been very silent regarding fixes to these Enduro related issues.
http://www.anandtech.com/show/6243/amds-enduro-switchable-graphics-levels-up/5
Check the comments and the last 'update' part of the article. This card has been out for almost half a year now with broken switching software.