Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Our single-threaded audio transcoding benchmarks don't benefit from the Core i7's Hyper-Threading technology, but we thought that the XPS One's slightly higher clock rates would put it on top. Instead, we find that the best this system can do is to tie the $800 PC’s Core i5.

Conversely, our video transcoders do benefit from the Core i7 four physical and logical cores, yielding enough of a speed-up to put the XPS One in first place.