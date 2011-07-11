From $100 To $160: Five Z68-Based Boards, Compared

Z68A-GD55 Firmware

MSI's ClickBIOS UEFI saves space to reduce the need for scolling by not placing separators between each group of settings. It does take a few seconds longer to find a specific setting, but owners of the Z68A-GD55 should quickly become accustomed to the design.

Frequency and ratio settings are found in the first half of the menu, with on-board graphics overclocking also encouraged.

MSI provides integrated GPU and DRAM reference voltage levels, in addition to the core and bus voltage settings most overclockers use.

Primary and secondary memory timings are grouped within the Advanced DRAM Configuration submenu.

Tertiary memory timings are found one submenu further into the menu structure.