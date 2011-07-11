From $100 To $160: Five Z68-Based Boards, Compared

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K: 3.40 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1155
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB) DDR3-2200 at DDR3-1600 CAS 9, 1.60 V
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1030
Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB drive continues to provide the performance we need to negate any deficits in our benchmarks.
Seasonic’s X760 provides the consistent efficiency required to assess motherboard power differences.
G.Skill’s Ripjaws X DDR3-2200 16 GB kit allows us to test the overclocking limits of a fully-loaded memory controller, though only two modules (8 GB) were needed for other benchmarks. Defaulting to DDR3-1600 CAS 9, its XMP-2200 register was used for overclocking.
Motherboard comparisons are all about motherboard performance. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 graphics card minimizes GPU bottlenecks.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 8x AA
|F1 2010
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Just Cause 2
|Version 1.0.0.2, Built-In Benchmark "Concrete Jungle" Test Set 1: Medium Details, No AA, 8x AF Test Set 2: Highest Details, 8x AA, 16x AF
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 9.0.3.15 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|MediaEspresso 6.5
|Version 6.5.1210_33281: 1080i HDTV (449 MB) to iPad H.264, 1024x768
|MediaConverter 7
|Version7.1.0.68: 1080i HDTV (449 MB) to iPad, SmartFit profile
|Handbrake CLI
|Version 0.94: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference
|Version: 2.0.0.1555: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Version 12.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version 12.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinZip
|Version 14.0 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.0 Beta 4: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.2: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Now I just wish Intel would do the same -- can't they just rip off Asus's UEFI implementation?
Do you stare into your case whilst computing, or do you look at the monitor?
Some cheap monitors still use VGA, but these boards are not for the budget market! For VGA compatibility (for external capture devices and such) they could just use DVI-I and let the oddball user who needs VGA for that oddball purpose supply his own adapter.