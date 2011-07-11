From $100 To $160: Five Z68-Based Boards, Compared

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K: 3.40 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1155 CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB) DDR3-2200 at DDR3-1600 CAS 9, 1.60 V Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1030

Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB drive continues to provide the performance we need to negate any deficits in our benchmarks.

Seasonic’s X760 provides the consistent efficiency required to assess motherboard power differences.

G.Skill’s Ripjaws X DDR3-2200 16 GB kit allows us to test the overclocking limits of a fully-loaded memory controller, though only two modules (8 GB) were needed for other benchmarks. Defaulting to DDR3-1600 CAS 9, its XMP-2200 register was used for overclocking.

Motherboard comparisons are all about motherboard performance. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 graphics card minimizes GPU bottlenecks.