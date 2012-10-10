"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

GA-Z77X-UP5 TH Software

Gigabyte’s software package has changed little since our most recent round-up. Those changes that were made focus on the use of Realtek's hardware, rather than VIA's, for audio functionality. The ALC898 is supported by Creative’s X-Fi Xtreme Fidelity software.

Gigabyte’s Auto Green utility allows users to awaken their PC whenever a Bluetooth device is within range of its sensor.

Gigabyte EasyTune 6 also remains unchanged, with Quick Boost Level 3 pushing 4.68 GHz at a reasonable 1.30 V CPU core.