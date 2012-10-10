GA-Z77X-UP5 TH Software
Gigabyte’s software package has changed little since our most recent round-up. Those changes that were made focus on the use of Realtek's hardware, rather than VIA's, for audio functionality. The ALC898 is supported by Creative’s X-Fi Xtreme Fidelity software.
Gigabyte’s Auto Green utility allows users to awaken their PC whenever a Bluetooth device is within range of its sensor.
Gigabyte EasyTune 6 also remains unchanged, with Quick Boost Level 3 pushing 4.68 GHz at a reasonable 1.30 V CPU core.
"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"
Also, the time taken to show the windows loading screen/ BIOS page..
you really liked the black/grey dimms and PCI slots of the gigabyte better than the blue/black of the MSI!
Andrew Ku tests drive controllers. I'm trying to get him to "write the book" on controller performance, since dozens of boards use only a few different controllers. As for testing things like Z77 controller performance on board A vs Z77 controller performance on board B, it's a waste of time unless something is broken. So the article looked for "broken stuff". See the red bar on the first chart:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/z77x-up5-th-z77a-gd80-z77-oc-formula,3305-22.html
With nothing broken, there's no excuse to test the Z77 controller six times. Back to me begging Andrew Ku for a comprehensive comparison of every SATA controller currently available on mainstream-brand enthusiast boards.
This allows ocer's to achieve higher overclocks while still retaining the power saving functions, instead of being forced to either reduce the overclock, or be forced to run high voltage 24/7.
MSI doesn't have this key feature.
Overclocking the BLCK is very unlikely to cause any damage, it's just likely to not give much of a stable overclock.