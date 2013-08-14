Fast And Cheap? Five Sub-$160 Z87 Motherboards For Enthusiasts

Hi-Fi Z87X 3D Software

Biostar’s TOverclocker utility changes slightly from our previous description in response to the Z87 platform’s alterations.

We were able to verify CPU core voltage, multiplier, and base clock functions. Other settings appeared to work, but were difficult to verify.

Besides showing system status, the H/W Monitor menu also contains a CPU fan speed override from firmware-based control.

Biostar Smart Ear 3D controls the motherboard’s 3D audio virtualization.

Bio-Remote 2 allows users to control their PC from a smart phone, and use that same device as a mouse or PowerPoint presenter.

Other Biostar programs such as its BIOS Update and Green Power utilities remain unchanged from our previous round-up.