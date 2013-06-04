Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87H3-A2X Extreme Tuning Software
Users who want to configure an overclock through Windows might have better luck with Intel’s eXtreme Tuning Utility, as ECS’s eOC hasn’t caught up with its hardware.
The application opens to CPU and motherboard thermal readings.
Easy Tuning is easy enough. There are no overclock settings for the new platform in this version of the software. We anticipate updates.
Voltage adjustment is limited to the parts outside the CPU. Perhaps the current version of eOC is designed to supplement Intel XTU?
Auto-execute probably doesn’t mean much when the clocks aren’t adjustable. Then again, anyone using both eOC and XTU can set eOC to launch first, providing the external voltage levels that might be required to sustain their XTU-based overclocks.
Could we see some MBs around the $130-$140 mark? They're the interesting ones IMO, and would toast most of these in terms of value.
OTOH, the launch coverage said that was at 1.2V, while this is 1.3V, so I guess a few hundred MHz extra is reasonable.
Lot more variation than on IB's review: http://media.bestofmicro.com/X/O/335580/original/image019.png
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i7-4770k-haswell-review,3521-9.html
If you have one of the affected drives and can't be bothered to reconnect it when it goes offline, wait a couple weeks and buy a board from the new batch.
The differences between boards in today's review are overclocking, power consumption, and onboard features. None of those things will change with the new PCH batch, and firmware updates should improve both batches equally.
Can you guys please test 6 SSD in Raid 0 on these mobos ? this is the only Advantage of upgrading to a Haswell over ivy/sandy bridge.