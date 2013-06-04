Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87H3-A2X Extreme Tuning Software

Users who want to configure an overclock through Windows might have better luck with Intel’s eXtreme Tuning Utility, as ECS’s eOC hasn’t caught up with its hardware.

The application opens to CPU and motherboard thermal readings.

Easy Tuning is easy enough. There are no overclock settings for the new platform in this version of the software. We anticipate updates.

Voltage adjustment is limited to the parts outside the CPU. Perhaps the current version of eOC is designed to supplement Intel XTU?

Auto-execute probably doesn’t mean much when the clocks aren’t adjustable. Then again, anyone using both eOC and XTU can set eOC to launch first, providing the external voltage levels that might be required to sustain their XTU-based overclocks.