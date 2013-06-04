Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87H3-A2X Extreme Applications

ECS eBLU and eDLU provide Internet-based BIOS and driver updates.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

ECS Smart Fan controls speed in three groups based on temperature readings, using one of four profiles or user-defined settings.

The Z87H3-A2X Extreme also includes several freeware titles, such as Intel TurboBoost Monitor and THX TruStudio basic (with an upgrade nag), plus trial applications like Muzee, Cyberlink media suites, and Norton Internet Security. Hardware-specific suites include ECS EZCharger, Realtek Teaming software for the dual-network controllers, and Intel SmartConnect.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3