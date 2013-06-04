Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87H3-A2X Extreme Applications
ECS eBLU and eDLU provide Internet-based BIOS and driver updates.
ECS Smart Fan controls speed in three groups based on temperature readings, using one of four profiles or user-defined settings.
The Z87H3-A2X Extreme also includes several freeware titles, such as Intel TurboBoost Monitor and THX TruStudio basic (with an upgrade nag), plus trial applications like Muzee, Cyberlink media suites, and Norton Internet Security. Hardware-specific suites include ECS EZCharger, Realtek Teaming software for the dual-network controllers, and Intel SmartConnect.
Could we see some MBs around the $130-$140 mark? They're the interesting ones IMO, and would toast most of these in terms of value.
OTOH, the launch coverage said that was at 1.2V, while this is 1.3V, so I guess a few hundred MHz extra is reasonable.
If you have one of the affected drives and can't be bothered to reconnect it when it goes offline, wait a couple weeks and buy a board from the new batch.
The differences between boards in today's review are overclocking, power consumption, and onboard features. None of those things will change with the new PCH batch, and firmware updates should improve both batches equally.
Can you guys please test 6 SSD in Raid 0 on these mobos ? this is the only Advantage of upgrading to a Haswell over ivy/sandy bridge.