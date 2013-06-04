Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87-GD65 Gaming Firmware
Sometimes familiarity makes things easy, as is the case with MSI’s Z87-GD65 firmware. Everything appears just about where it should, though our complaint about its relatively small text remains.
Unable to reach the anticipated 4.7 GHz, we achieved 4.65 GHz at 1.30 V by dropping the CPU multiplier to 46x and raising its base clock to 101 MHz.
Our desired 1.30 volts was achieved at the board’s 1.29 V setting. Though a CPU-integrated voltage regulator should allow the same core voltage setting to apply to all boards, it appears a small variation might be related to each motherboard’s VCCIN differences.
A DRAM setting of 1.635 V pushed an actual 1.65 volts, in spite of the board’s report of 1.616 V. That volt meter is beginning to look like a wise investment.
Individual primary, secondary, and tertiary timings can be adjusted without affecting the automatically-assigned values of others.
Could we see some MBs around the $130-$140 mark? They're the interesting ones IMO, and would toast most of these in terms of value.
OTOH, the launch coverage said that was at 1.2V, while this is 1.3V, so I guess a few hundred MHz extra is reasonable.
Lot more variation than on IB's review: http://media.bestofmicro.com/X/O/335580/original/image019.png
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i7-4770k-haswell-review,3521-9.html
If you have one of the affected drives and can't be bothered to reconnect it when it goes offline, wait a couple weeks and buy a board from the new batch.
The differences between boards in today's review are overclocking, power consumption, and onboard features. None of those things will change with the new PCH batch, and firmware updates should improve both batches equally.
Can you guys please test 6 SSD in Raid 0 on these mobos ? this is the only Advantage of upgrading to a Haswell over ivy/sandy bridge.