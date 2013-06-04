Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87-GD65 Gaming Tuning Software
MSI uses a mildly-customized version of Intel’s XTU to enable advanced CPU overclocking, without spending too much of its own time trying to develop an alternative solution.
XTU opens to a couple pages of system information, with system status shown at the bottom.
The All Controls tab reveals every setting found within individual CPU, Memory, and Other tabs, starting with CPU base clock and non-Turbo ratio. CPU voltage can be shifted between offset and fixed values at a user’s discretion.
A little further down the menu are VCCIN, cache ratio, and cache voltage settings.
Around halfway down the All Controls menu, we finally reach Turbo Boost ratios.
Memory Latency and Multiplier settings are seen as we approach the bottom.
A few advanced voltage settings are found at the end of All Settings, which corresponds to the Other Settings menu.
One of the most important parts of overclocking is to verify stability. Intel’s XTU provides a pair of very good stability tests that we’ve incorporated into today’s O/C validation.
Could we see some MBs around the $130-$140 mark? They're the interesting ones IMO, and would toast most of these in terms of value.
OTOH, the launch coverage said that was at 1.2V, while this is 1.3V, so I guess a few hundred MHz extra is reasonable.
Lot more variation than on IB's review: http://media.bestofmicro.com/X/O/335580/original/image019.png
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i7-4770k-haswell-review,3521-9.html
If you have one of the affected drives and can't be bothered to reconnect it when it goes offline, wait a couple weeks and buy a board from the new batch.
The differences between boards in today's review are overclocking, power consumption, and onboard features. None of those things will change with the new PCH batch, and firmware updates should improve both batches equally.
Can you guys please test 6 SSD in Raid 0 on these mobos ? this is the only Advantage of upgrading to a Haswell over ivy/sandy bridge.