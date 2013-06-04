Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87-GD65 Gaming Tuning Software

MSI uses a mildly-customized version of Intel’s XTU to enable advanced CPU overclocking, without spending too much of its own time trying to develop an alternative solution.

XTU opens to a couple pages of system information, with system status shown at the bottom.

The All Controls tab reveals every setting found within individual CPU, Memory, and Other tabs, starting with CPU base clock and non-Turbo ratio. CPU voltage can be shifted between offset and fixed values at a user’s discretion.

A little further down the menu are VCCIN, cache ratio, and cache voltage settings.

Around halfway down the All Controls menu, we finally reach Turbo Boost ratios.

Memory Latency and Multiplier settings are seen as we approach the bottom.

A few advanced voltage settings are found at the end of All Settings, which corresponds to the Other Settings menu.

One of the most important parts of overclocking is to verify stability. Intel’s XTU provides a pair of very good stability tests that we’ve incorporated into today’s O/C validation.