Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87-GD65 Gaming Applications

When packet prioritization is your priority, why not go with one of the originals? That appears to have been MSI’s thought when implementing a Qualcomm/Atheros Killer E2205 into its latest Gaming-series board. The associated application occupies five screen shots, though I found default settings adequate.

The Z87-GD65 includes SoundBlaster Cinema software, complete with a sound mixer, Crystalizer fidelity enhancement, Smart Volume sound level equalization (the opposite of Crystalizer), and Dialog Plus vocal audio volume enhancement. Users who don’t want any of those features will also find an MSI-skinned version of Realtek’s control panel.

MSI Super Charger increases the available current through specified USB ports for decreased charging times on portable devices.

Other applications include MSI’s Live Update 5, which scans for application, driver, and firmware updates automatically. Though it appears unchanged from the above-linked review, curious readers can find additional screen shots in our image gallery.