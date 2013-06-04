Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Test Settings And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell): 3.5-3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1150
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD (8 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 DefaultsG.Skill F3-3000C12D-8GTXDG (8 GB) at XMP-3000 C12 Timings
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5500
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 13.4
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
Many critics said this would never happen, but I was able to keep this Core i7-4770K sample well-under 100° Celsius at 4.7 GHz using nothing more than an ancient Thermalright MUX-120. Perhaps the cool room helped, or perhaps Thermalright rigged this particular sample by filling its heat pipes with unobtanium?
After trying every memory sample in the lab, the only set I found that defaulted to DDR3-1600 CAS 9 was an old pair of G.Skill’s DDR3-2200. Since some boards automatically turn on “Enhanced Turbo” when XMP is enabled, I avoided that technology in benchmarks.
The old RAM couldn’t push beyond the overclocking capabilities of the Shark Bay platform, though. For that we secured a new set of DDR3-3000 that, unfortunately, defaults to DDR3-1333 prior to enabling XMP.
Corsair warns that some power supplies won’t wake up from C7 suspend mode, and tells us that’s why it's disabled on many motherboards. I didn’t have time to test every power supply in the lab, so I took the company's advice as an opportunity. The AX860i is, after all, an 80 PLUS Platinum-rated part.
Due to tight scheduling and the need to provide additional hardware and software details, we skipped the individually-tested games and reserved benchmarks to our batch-process applications suite. Apparently, Chris sees me and the batch process for getting these stories done. ;)
|Benchmark Settings
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat X
|Version 10.0.0.396: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.64a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.4 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version Version 2013.01.19.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
