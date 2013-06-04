Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Overclocking

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) ASRock Z77 Extreme6 Asus Z87 PRO ECS Z87H3-A2X Extreme Gigabyte Z87X-UD4H MSI Z87-GD65 Gaming Base Clock 90-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) 80-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) 99.5-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) 80-267 MHz (0.1 MHz) 90-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) CPU Multiplier 8.0-120x (1x) 8.0-80x (1x) 16-80x (1x) 8-80x (1x) 8-80x (1x) DRAM Data Rates 800-4000 (200/266.6 MHz) 800-3200 (200/266.6 MHz) 800-3000 (200/266.6 MHz) 800-2933 (200/266.6 MHz) 800-3200 (200/266.6 MHz) CPU Vcore 0.80-2.00 V (1 mV) 0.001-1.92 V (1 mV) 0.00-2.00 V (1 mV) 0.50-1.80 V (1 mV) 0.80-2.10 V (5 mV) VCCIN 1.20-2.23 V (10 mV) 0.80-3.04 V (10 mV) -1 to +1 (Offset Only) 1.00-2.91 V (10 mV) 1.80-3.04 V (10 mV) PCH Voltage 0.97-1.32 V (5 mV) 0.70-1.50 V (12.5 mV) 1.06-1.68 V (10 mV) 0.65-1.30 V (5 mV) 1.05-1.68V (10 mV) DRAM Voltage 1.17-1.80 V (5 mV) 1.20-1.92 V (5 mV) 1.10-1.82 V (5 mV) 1.15-2.10 V (5 mV) 0.30-2.45 V (25 mV) CAS Latency 4-15 Cycles 1-31 Cycles 4-18 Cycles 5-15 Cycles 5-15 Cycles tRCD 3-20 Cycles 1-31 Cycles 4-18 Cycles 4-15 Cycles 5-15 Cycles tRP 4-15 Cycles 1-31 Cycles 4-18 Cycles 4-15 Cycles 5-15 Cycles tRAS 9-63 Cycles 1-63 Cycles 10-40 Cycles 5-63 Cycles 10-40 Cycles

Most of the firmware ranges presented by today’s motherboards are extremely unrealistic, as LGA 1150-based processors are generally limited to around 10% base clock alteration (beyond base clock ratio changes) and a maximum DRAM data rate of 22x 133 MHz (2,933 MT/s). Higher memory multipliers aren’t supported by Haswell CPUs, but combining a functional multiplier with a higher base clock is still an option.

Gigabyte ties Asus for the highest CPU clock, with MSI trailing only slightly behind. ECS reaches 4.5 GHz, but I wasn’t able to prevent it from using the standard two-ratio drop to 4.3 GHz when loading four cores.

Asus and Gigabyte also have the highest base clock, though Intel told our editor-in-chief, Chris Angelini, that ratio selection isn’t available for multiplier-locked Haswells. Other boards had trouble using the 166 MHz ratio, though we don't see any practical reason to do so with our air-cooled Core i7-4770K.

ECS bragged to me that it had the best-overclocking motherboard, and when I told the company otherwise, it referred to memory data rate. Indeed, the Z87H3-A2X ties Asus’ Z87-Pro for top memory clock.