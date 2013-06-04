Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Overclocking
|BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
|ASRock Z77 Extreme6
|Asus Z87 PRO
|ECS Z87H3-A2X Extreme
|Gigabyte Z87X-UD4H
|MSI Z87-GD65 Gaming
|Base Clock
|90-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|80-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|99.5-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|80-267 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|90-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|8.0-120x (1x)
|8.0-80x (1x)
|16-80x (1x)
|8-80x (1x)
|8-80x (1x)
|DRAM Data Rates
|800-4000 (200/266.6 MHz)
|800-3200 (200/266.6 MHz)
|800-3000 (200/266.6 MHz)
|800-2933 (200/266.6 MHz)
|800-3200 (200/266.6 MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|0.80-2.00 V (1 mV)
|0.001-1.92 V (1 mV)
|0.00-2.00 V (1 mV)
|0.50-1.80 V (1 mV)
|0.80-2.10 V (5 mV)
|VCCIN
|1.20-2.23 V (10 mV)
|0.80-3.04 V (10 mV)
|-1 to +1 (Offset Only)
|1.00-2.91 V (10 mV)
|1.80-3.04 V (10 mV)
|PCH Voltage
|0.97-1.32 V (5 mV)
|0.70-1.50 V (12.5 mV)
|1.06-1.68 V (10 mV)
|0.65-1.30 V (5 mV)
|1.05-1.68V (10 mV)
|DRAM Voltage
|1.17-1.80 V (5 mV)
|1.20-1.92 V (5 mV)
|1.10-1.82 V (5 mV)
|1.15-2.10 V (5 mV)
|0.30-2.45 V (25 mV)
|CAS Latency
|4-15 Cycles
|1-31 Cycles
|4-18 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|tRCD
|3-20 Cycles
|1-31 Cycles
|4-18 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|tRP
|4-15 Cycles
|1-31 Cycles
|4-18 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|tRAS
|9-63 Cycles
|1-63 Cycles
|10-40 Cycles
|5-63 Cycles
|10-40 Cycles
Most of the firmware ranges presented by today’s motherboards are extremely unrealistic, as LGA 1150-based processors are generally limited to around 10% base clock alteration (beyond base clock ratio changes) and a maximum DRAM data rate of 22x 133 MHz (2,933 MT/s). Higher memory multipliers aren’t supported by Haswell CPUs, but combining a functional multiplier with a higher base clock is still an option.
Gigabyte ties Asus for the highest CPU clock, with MSI trailing only slightly behind. ECS reaches 4.5 GHz, but I wasn’t able to prevent it from using the standard two-ratio drop to 4.3 GHz when loading four cores.
Asus and Gigabyte also have the highest base clock, though Intel told our editor-in-chief, Chris Angelini, that ratio selection isn’t available for multiplier-locked Haswells. Other boards had trouble using the 166 MHz ratio, though we don't see any practical reason to do so with our air-cooled Core i7-4770K.
ECS bragged to me that it had the best-overclocking motherboard, and when I told the company otherwise, it referred to memory data rate. Indeed, the Z87H3-A2X ties Asus’ Z87-Pro for top memory clock.
Could we see some MBs around the $130-$140 mark? They're the interesting ones IMO, and would toast most of these in terms of value.
OTOH, the launch coverage said that was at 1.2V, while this is 1.3V, so I guess a few hundred MHz extra is reasonable.
Lot more variation than on IB's review: http://media.bestofmicro.com/X/O/335580/original/image019.png
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i7-4770k-haswell-review,3521-9.html
If you have one of the affected drives and can't be bothered to reconnect it when it goes offline, wait a couple weeks and buy a board from the new batch.
The differences between boards in today's review are overclocking, power consumption, and onboard features. None of those things will change with the new PCH batch, and firmware updates should improve both batches equally.
Can you guys please test 6 SSD in Raid 0 on these mobos ? this is the only Advantage of upgrading to a Haswell over ivy/sandy bridge.