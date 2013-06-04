Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87 Extreme6 Tuning Software

ASRock A-Tuning gets a new interface, with separate menus to address two power/clock modes and automatic-overclocking. Three attempts at Auto-Tuning produced three different results, with the most stable run reaching 4.2 GHz at stock voltage.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

ASRock’s “Tools” menu spreads across four pages, providing its RAM drive application, custom fan profiles, dehumidifier warm-up function for damp environments, and HDMI pass-through controls.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

ASRock OC Tweaker gives users Windows-level access to firmware controls, including its full range of base clock, CPU ratios, and primary voltages.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A-Tuning’s “System Info” tab reveals vital operational statistics.