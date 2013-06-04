Five Z87 Motherboards Under $220, Reviewed

Z87-Pro Applications
Asus Ai Charger+ adds fast-charge capability (similar to Apple’s) to BC 1.1-compliant devices. Devices that can’t use these technologies can still be boosted by the board’s added-current capability demonstrated by the USB Charger+ menu.
Network iControl is Asus’ packet prioritization suite.
Asus’ “Wi-Fi GO!” menu is a universal starting point for advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functions. Users can set their mobile devices up for instant transfers (either locally or to Asus WebStorage), as remote control, or even as a playback device for local content.
The Z87-Pro’s Wi-Fi Engine menu configures its wireless controller as either a network client or access point. As one whose computer sits next to the modem, I choose option two.
Asus Ai Suite also has a Web updater function for drivers and BIOS. Users can set it to automatically load their new BIOS to a USB flash drive for use with Asus’ USB BIOS Flashback feature.
Could we see some MBs around the $130-$140 mark? They're the interesting ones IMO, and would toast most of these in terms of value.
OTOH, the launch coverage said that was at 1.2V, while this is 1.3V, so I guess a few hundred MHz extra is reasonable.
Lot more variation than on IB's review: http://media.bestofmicro.com/X/O/335580/original/image019.png
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i7-4770k-haswell-review,3521-9.html
If you have one of the affected drives and can't be bothered to reconnect it when it goes offline, wait a couple weeks and buy a board from the new batch.
The differences between boards in today's review are overclocking, power consumption, and onboard features. None of those things will change with the new PCH batch, and firmware updates should improve both batches equally.
Can you guys please test 6 SSD in Raid 0 on these mobos ? this is the only Advantage of upgrading to a Haswell over ivy/sandy bridge.