Z87 Hits The High End: Four Sub-$300 Motherboards

Z87 OC Formula Special Features

The Z87 OC Formula’s cooling system uses a 40 mm quiet fan to move air around a sink so large that active cooling probably isn’t even needed. Anyone who thinks that bit of overkill is not enough will also be pleased to find water line connections on both ends of the voltage regulator sink. And if your liquid cooling system springs a leak, the Z87 OC Formula’s conformal coating is there to protect it.

Liquid cooling might even let you push your overclocks higher. Enthusiasts able tweak beyond the capacity of one eight-pin auxiliary connector without exceeding the Haswell architecture's thermal limit will find a second one on-board, too. An overclock that extreme is sure to cause voltage drops, so the Z87 OC Formula also includes a double row of voltage detection points.

Extreme overclockers tend to apply their skills on open test benches, so ASRock even adds handy clock control buttons right in front of the DIMM slots. And if a PCIe or GPU overclock goes awry, the Z87 OC Formula makes it easy to disable (rather than remove) an add-in card with its set of slot control switches.

If you really screw up an overclock, you'll find handy CLR_CMOS buttons on the board's bottom edge and its I/O panel. In the event that resetting doesn't solve your problem, a dual-BIOS switch lets you revert to the backup ROM. And if you're just not sure what went wrong, there's an English-language digital display of system status.