Z87 Hits The High End: Four Sub-$300 Motherboards

Maximus VI Formula Software

Asus’ Dual Intelligent Processors software hasn’t changed much from previous Asus motherboard reviews, though I did grab a screenshot of its overclocking limits. Additional screenshots can be found in this article’s photo gallery.

The firm’s Boot Setting start settings manager and HD Audio manager also remain consistent with previous reviews, aside from the Republic Of Gamers logo. The Maximus VI Formula adds Sonic Radar however, which provides a visual map overlay of sound direction in games. If, for example, you can’t determine the position of an enemy shooting at you from audio cues, Sonic Radar can help you zero in on the exact location.

GameFirst II EZ mode is a convenient short menu for the complex settings of cFosSpeed packet prioritization software. The full version menu is also available, departing from the developer’s standard version only by the presence of an ROG logo.

Though one of Asus’ competitors offers RAMDisk software with nearly every retail board, Asus reserves its own build for the Republic Of Gamers product line. Naturally, the Maximus VI Formula includes the utility, along with a bump in Asus Webstorage capacity.

Other Maximus VI Formula software includes the remote application for ROG Connect external overclocking and several freeware applications.